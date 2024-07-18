CRAFT FAIR OF THE SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS ~Celebrating 77 years~

JULY 18-21 | OCTOBER 17-20

Show hours: Thursday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

Tickets: $12, children under 12 can enter for free.

Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville

87 Haywood Street Asheville, NC

Questions? Call the Folk Art Center 828-298-7928 or email us info@craftguild.org.

Contact Harrah's Cherokee Center (828) 259-5736

Hosted in downtown Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, artisans will fill both the concourse and arena levels of the venue, exhibiting a variety of craft ranging from contemporary to traditional in works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry.

Join us for this unique shopping experience and enjoy live music and craft demonstrations during your visit. $12 tickets are available for individual days, at the door, and online (coming soon). Children under 12 are free.