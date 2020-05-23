Cowee Valley Pottery Festival
Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center 51 Cowee School Drive, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
The Cowee Valley Pottery Festival is a premier event hosted by Cowee Pottery School in the beautiful Cowee Valley in Franklin, North Carolina! This festival will include a juried pottery show from amazing artists and a pottery sale on the green all day Saturday. We will have entertainment and food trucks, informative talks on the local impact of pottery, and more! Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates!
Info
Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center 51 Cowee School Drive, Franklin, North Carolina 28734 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs