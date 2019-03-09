Cork and Canvas Fundraiser
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Support the arts as you enjoy delicious wine samplings from regional area vintners. This event includes a silent auction, wine grab event, savory food and live entertainment. Ticket prices are $35 for non-members, $30 for BRMAA members, and include a commemorative BRMAA wine glass and complimentary glass of wine with each event ticket. Proceeds benefit BRMAA youth programming and scholarships.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers