Cork & Canvas

× Expand BRMAA Cork and Canvas

Support the arts as you enjoy delicious wine samplings from multiple regional vintners and pouring partners. This event includes a silent auction, wine grab event, savory food, and entertainment. Ticket prices are $40 for non-members, $35 for BRMAA members, and include a commemorative BRMAA wine glass and complimentary glass of wine with each event ticket. Proceeds benefit BRMAA youth programming and scholarships. Tickets are on sale at www.BlueRidgeArts.net and at the Art Center.