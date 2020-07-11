57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival

Google Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00

Downtown Saluda East Main St, Saluda, North Carolina 28773

The very fun, quirky street festival in Saluda celebrates the loyal pet used for many years for hunting and known for their unique bark and amazing sense of smell. The celebration held for 50+ years includes a parade, music, street fair with art and food and dog judging. While many street festivals discourage dogs, this one loves them!

Info

Downtown Saluda East Main St, Saluda, North Carolina 28773 View Map
Google Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 57th Annual Coon Dog Day Festival - 2020-07-11 00:00:00