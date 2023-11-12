In Conversation with Dawoud Bey

Artist Dawoud Bey and VMFA's Valerie Cassel Oliver will discuss the special exhibition Dawoud Bey: Elegy. Mesmerizing and evocative, the immersive exhibition's photographs and film installations contemplate landscapes in Virginia, Louisiana, and Ohio as deeply profound repositories of memory and witnesses to American history. Hear directly from artist and curator in this fascinating conversation about Bey's works, which invite viewers to see landscapes through the eyes of enslaved people. Also learn about the exhibition's Richmond-focused series commissioned by VMFA.

$8 (VMFA members $5)