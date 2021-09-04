Contemporary Southern & Folk Art Exhibit

to

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Celebrate intriguing folk and southern art from various artists during this Folk & Southern Art Invitational Exhibit inside the Richard Low Evans Gallery at the Art Center. Opening reception is September 4 from 5pm to 7pm.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
to
