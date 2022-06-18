Connecting with the Sun & Season

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Sunset at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Welcome summer by watching the sunset across the Crooked Run Valley with a special solstice-themed Astronomy For Everyone. Join members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club as they use special technology to view the sun in this rare opportunity from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Directly following this viewing meet us behind Historic Mount Bleak House for Astronomy For Everyone and discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Beginning with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Entrance gates close at 9 p.m.

$10/car parking fee.