Concerts on the Creek – Band TBA
to
Downtown Sylva NC Sylva, North Carolina 28779
Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce team up to produce the Concerts on the Creek series at the Bridge Park gazebo in Sylva from 7-9pm. Featuring some of the world’s finest musicians, the Concerts on the Creek events are free and open to the public with donations encouraged. Guests can bring their own chair or blanket to enjoy the show and occasionally, food truck vendors will also be present.
Info
Downtown Sylva NC Sylva, North Carolina 28779
Concerts & Live Music