Concerts on the Creek

Bridge Park Pavillion Sylva, North Carolina 28779

Free concerts every Friday evening at the Bridge Park in Sylva, North Carolina, starting on Memorial Day weekend, and ending on Labor Day weekend. Concerts start at 7 PM and end at 9:00 PM. We recommend you come early and take a leisurely stroll through downtown Sylva before the concert. You'll get the best parking this way, plus have time for a bite to eat or some shopping before the concert starts! Bring you own chairs! For a full schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/ConcertsOnTheCreek/events/

828-586-2155
