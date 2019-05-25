Color, light, paper and music are brought together at the Arboretum’s stunning summer art exhibit, Compositions of Color: Paper Art by Leo Monahan, on display daily May 25 – September 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With nearly 60 years of experience, Monahan creates vibrant, bold paper sculptures by intricately cutting, folding and texturizing paper of various weights and superimposing them to create an artistic dimensional collage that cannot be depicted on a flat canvas.

In his new exhibit, Monahan showcases the complex composition of art and music through various representations of guitars. All pieces are available for purchase and portion of the sales will be donated to The North Carolina Arboretum Society to support exhibits, facilities and educational programs year-round.