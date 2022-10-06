Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie

Founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 18

spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer

passion. Their blockbuster hit, STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie, honoring two musical icons, has

rocked the dance world and will make your spirits soar!

“This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than

a rock concert…” — The Washington Post

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student