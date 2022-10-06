Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie
to
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 18
spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer
passion. Their blockbuster hit, STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie, honoring two musical icons, has
rocked the dance world and will make your spirits soar!
“This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than
a rock concert…” — The Washington Post
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student