Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 18

spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer

passion. Their blockbuster hit, STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie, honoring two musical icons, has

rocked the dance world and will make your spirits soar!

“This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than

a rock concert…” — The Washington Post

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8282624046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 ical