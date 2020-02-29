The 26th annual Valley Health Community Wellness Festival will include health screenings, learning and fun for all ages. The festival will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester.In addition to health screenings, more than 80 exhibitors will be participating sharing important health and wellness information. The Festival also features kids’ activities and fitness demonstrations throughout the day.