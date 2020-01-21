Community SEW
Station Stitchers 201 N. Maple Suite F, Roanoke, Virginia 20132
Do you enjoy sewing but wish you could have someone to chat with while you work or ask a second opinion or advice? Come to our Community SEW on Wednesdays from 10am-2pm. Bring your own lunch. Bring your own sewing machine or use one of ours. We make and donate quilts to local hospitals. Come check us out. We really are friendly!
Info
Station Stitchers 201 N. Maple Suite F, Roanoke, Virginia 20132 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts