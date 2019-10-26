Free Event!

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum invites you to our FREE Community Day on Saturday, October 26, 10:00am—6:00pm. All day long you can visit the museum’s permanent exhibits and the current special exhibit, American Ballads: The Photographs of Marty Stuart, for FREE.

We will also be hosting a FREE Family Fun Day event at the museum from 12:00 to 2:00pm, offering a variety of engaging and fun activities that all of the family will enjoy, such as storytelling, an “instrument petting zoo,” and crafts.

Both of these opportunities are the perfect partner to other Historic Downtown Bristol events on Saturday, October 26: Pumpkin Palooza and Downtown Trick or Treating from 9:00am to 12:00 noon. Make a day of it!