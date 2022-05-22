Commons Scents: Historic Perfume Making Workshop

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Sky Meadows historic area

Have you ever wondered how to harvest the fragrance of a flower or capture the irresistible aroma of sandalwood? Then this hands-on workshop is for you!

Join us and learn how people in past times collected, preserved and blended botanical extracts for cosmetic purposes. See the entire process from start to finish – then enjoy a scent sampling of irresistible aromas. Each participant will learn to mix and bottle his/her own unique creation. All bottles are reproduced from excavations in 18th century Virginia and sealed with a cork and red sealing wax. Perfume ingredients are all-natural, holistic, organic and pharmaceutical grade. Tuition for the workshop is $45 in advance, with an additional $20 material fee due the day of. Space is limited. To register, please visit Perrin Cottage Perfumes at https://perrincottageperfume.wixsite.com/perfume/workshops .

The workshop will be led by Rebecca Suerdieck. She is a second-generation history educator from Colonial Williamsburg and a specialist in the forgotten skills of early American women.