Common Scents: Historic Perfume Making Workshop
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
perrincottageperfume.wixsite.com
Historic perfume workshop
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area
Have you ever wondered how to harvest the fragrance of a flower or capture the irresistible aroma of sandalwood? Then this hands-on workshop is for you!
Join us and learn how people in past times collected, preserved and blended botanical extracts for cosmetic purposes. See the entire process from start to finish – then enjoy a scent sampling of irresistible aromas. Each participant will learn to mix and bottle their own unique creation. All bottles are reproduced from excavations in 18th century Virginia and sealed with a cork and red sealing wax. Perfume ingredients are all-natural, holistic, organic and pharmaceutical grade.
Tuition for the workshop is $85 in advance, with an additional $20 material fee due the day of. Space is limited. To register, please visit Perrin Cottage Perfumes online at https://perrincottageperfume.wixsite.com/perfume/workshops .
The workshop will be led by Rebecca Suerdieck. She is a second-generation history educator from Colonial Williamsburg and a specialist in the forgotten skills of early American women.