Committed to The Carolinas – Centennial Legacy of The Duke Endowment

A traveling exhibit highlighting a century of progress as envisioned by James B. Duke, founder of The Duke Endowment, is now on display at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate, through March 3, 2024.

On tour throughout South Carolina and North Carolina, this exhibit was created to educate and engage the public about the history of The Duke Endowment, its founder, and his family’s legacy of community building and philanthropy.

Interactive content panels and digital experiences provide visitors with an opportunity to learn how Duke and The Duke Endowment have helped shape the Carolinas through the years, as well as how Duke’s generosity continues to support the region today. In addition, the exhibit features stories of The Endowment’s grantees over the past 100 years and the impact that was made on their lives.

Created through a collaboration between The Duke Endowment and Conner Prairie, a leader in developing innovative and engaging museum experiences, this exhibit shares the story of one man’s vision and the century of progress made possible as a result.

Other museums and organizations across the Carolinas will host a digital version of the exhibit which will be linked from their websites. For additional information about this and The Endowment’s Centennial, visit The Duke Endowment website at https://100years.dukeendowment.org/

The Upcountry History Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.