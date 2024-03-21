× Expand Beagle Ridge

Come Celebrate Lavender

March 21-24, 2024

Novice to Expert - Never Stop Learning

Join us for our 2nd Come Celebrate Lavender Conference!

Preconference begins on Thursday Mar. 21st with a mini Lavender Academy from 1-5. This is a shortened version of our popular Lavender Academy held three times a year at Beagle Ridge. If you are wanting to start a Lavender Farm, but are not sure where to start, this is your starting place. Registration is on the green button below.

Friday, the 22nd will be a full day of hands on product making sessions, scroll down to see descriptions, sign up is all on the registration link. Registrations for these sessions will be limited due to the hands on nature of these sessions, so sign up early. Click the green registration button.

Saturday and Sunday will be two days with 3 tracks of sessions, with topics for the novice and experienced grower. We are finalizing our sessions but be sure to look at the list below. We are so proud to once again have nationally known speakers who truly personify 'Never Stop Learning.'

More information will be posted as we finalize things our speaker lineup.