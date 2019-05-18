Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood
Niswonger Performing Arts Center 212 Tusculum Blvd, Town of Greeneville, Tennessee 37745
Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their 2-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act… just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!
“A two hour laugh riot.” - Springfield Sun News, Springfield OH
“…barely a moment passed during which the audience was not rolling with laughter.” - Lawrence Journal World, Lawrence KS
“They had the audience in stitches from start to finish.” - Deseret, Salt Lake City UT
“Consistently funny and occasionally breathtaking.” - Dallas Morning News, Dallas TX