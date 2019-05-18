Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their 2-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act… just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

“A two hour laugh riot.” - Springfield Sun News, Springfield OH

“…barely a moment passed during which the audience was not rolling with laughter.” - Lawrence Journal World, Lawrence KS

“They had the audience in stitches from start to finish.” - Deseret, Salt Lake City UT

“Consistently funny and occasionally breathtaking.” - Dallas Morning News, Dallas TX