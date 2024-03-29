Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble

× Expand photo provided by Paramount Bristol Colin and Brad

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Looking for Trouble.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.