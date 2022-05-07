In Cold Mud
Beech Mountain Ski Resort 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina
Back in 2022! Join fellow outdoor and running enthusiasts on Beech Mountain for a truly one-of-a-kind mud race with rugged terrain and wild weather. In Cold Mud participants will experience Wild Iris trail, a "flat" 2.5 mile loop trail. This race is designed for all skill levels and is also fun for spectators to watch the runners get extremely messy.
Fitness, Sports