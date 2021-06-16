× Expand 2021 Copyright Saucier Photography. All rights reserved. Mountain Blue by Les Saucier and Janet Garrity Saucier is available at My Mountain Home, 120 Maple Ave, Blowing Rock.

NEWS RELEASE - For immediate release

Further Information: Janet Saucier, (607) 227-9964, janet.g.saucier@gmail.com

or Janelle Havner, (828) 434-5240

Coffee and Croissants with the Saucier's - Book Signing at My Mountain Home

Blowing Rock, NC - Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will be signing copies of their book "Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains" on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10am to 12pm during a special mid-week event at My Mountain Home, 120 Maple Road, Blowing Rock, NC.

"We're inviting our customers, both old and new, to stop by for coffee and croissants with Janet and Les Saucier, who will be signing copies of their book Mountain Blue," said Janelle Havner, owner of My Mountain Home. "We love everything about this book, the beautiful photography and the well written narrative capture the spirit of what its like to be in our mountains. Mountain Blue is a perfect addition to our store's collection of unique home decor, gifts, furniture, and local and regional artisans' wares."

"Mountain Blue," a coffee-table style book featuring more than 150 vivid color original photographs taken by the authors, includes narrative about how the ancient Southern Appalachian Mountains were formed and other written tributes to characteristics that make the mountains like no other place in the world, such as the blue mist that is unique and so well known in these mountains.

"There's no where else on earth like it. As we say in the book 'the mountains call to your heart'," said author Les Saucier, a veteran photographer and teacher of photography.

My Mountain Home is located in Blowing Rock's old Christian Science Society Church, which the owner, Janelle Havner, restored and transformed into My Mountain Home in 2017. For information about Mountain Blue, published by Lydia Inglett Publishing Ltd and Starbooks, and its authors, visit www.saucierphoto.com or www.starbooks.biz. For information about the book signing, contact My Mountain Home at (828) 434-5240.