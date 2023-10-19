× Expand Disney Concerts Coco Live-to-Film Concert!

Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert on Tour features a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, Coco also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.