Anderson County Tourism Council Clinch River Spring Antique Fair in Historic Downtown Clinton, TN

Over 90 antique vendors and artisans will line the streets of Historic Downtown Clinton for the Clinch River Spring Antique Fair. There will be food trucks, activities for the whole family and a ton of fun!

The kick off party starts on Friday, May 6th from 5 - 9 pm and the antique vendors will line the streets on Saturday, May 7th from 9 am - 5 pm. This event is free to attend and offers free parking.