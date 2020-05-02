× Expand Anderson County Tourism Council Clinch River Spring Antique Fair

The antique fair starts with a kick-off party on Friday, May 1st from 6 to 9 p.m. with musical entertainment. The shops downtown will be open late and food vendors will be set up. On Saturday, May 2nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 100 exhibitors from all over the southeast will offer a wide range of antiques and collectibles to suit every taste. A wide variety of foods from local vendors will be available all day. For more information, call 865-463-8699.