Clifton Forge Blues Festival

We've got the Blues, and it feels so good! Headliner, Bobby "Blackhat" Walters and his line-up of award-winning blues bands return to shake the walls of The Historic Masonic Theatre. Bobby "Blackhat" Walters, recording artist, harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter, and actor, hails from Cleveland, Ohio and has been playing harp for over 40 years. Bobby is a retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander with 27 years of distinguished service which includes serving as Military Aide to the President and being awarded the Coast Guard Medal for Heroism.

Joining Bobby is a new lineup of groups from Richmond, and, Hampton Roads. Together, they'll provide an evening sure to replace your winter blues with the kind of blues that make you happy.