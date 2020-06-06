Clean the Bay Day

Boston Mill Road Trail near Park Office.

Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where kids and adults can enjoy our interactive watershed table. Trace your own watershed to the Chesapeake, and hear how we all play a role in keeping Bay water clean.

Help us partner with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. At the Outpost, grab a plastic bag and gloves and help us keep Gap Run and the Bay clean by picking up trash along your hike. Trash can be returned to the Outpost up to 1 p.m. or at the Visitor Center up to 4 p.m.

$10/car parking fee.