Clean the Bay Day and National Trails Day

Clean the Bay Day--10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn how fences, tree plantings and trail maintenance improve water quality with our interactive watershed model. Gap Run, which flows through Sky Meadows, originates from a mountain spring. Positive water quality measures practiced at the park prevent contaminants from entering the water as it heads toward the Chesapeake Bay. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table off of the Boston Mill Road Trail to discover ways we can all keep the Bay clean.

Help us partner with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. At the Outpost, grab a plastic bag and gloves and help us keep Gap Run and the Bay clean by picking up trash along your hike. Trash can be returned to the Outpost by 1 p.m., or at the Visitor Center before 4 p.m.

National Trails Day--10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get your hands dirty on National Trails Day. Eroded trails sweep excess dirt into streams. Fine particles of silt clog the gills of fish and deprive smaller creek dwelling organisms of oxygen. In 2017, the park re-routed Gap Run Trail to mitigate this issue. Join us in repairing erosion along the old Gap Run route. Meet at the Backcountry Trailhead at 10 a.m. and bring gloves, plenty of water, and wear bug spray and sun protection. Tools will be provided.