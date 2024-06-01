Clean the Bay Day
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows creek
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office
Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road Trail where kids and adults can enjoy our interactive watershed table. Trace your own watershed to the Chesapeake, and hear how we all play a role in keeping bay water clean.
$10/car parking fee.
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor