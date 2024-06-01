Clean the Bay Day

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sky Meadows creek

Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office

Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road Trail where kids and adults can enjoy our interactive watershed table. Trace your own watershed to the Chesapeake, and hear how we all play a role in keeping bay water clean.

$10/car parking fee.