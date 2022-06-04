Clean the Bay Day

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Sky Meadows waterway.

Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office.

Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where kids and adults can enjoy our interactive watershed table. Join members of the John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District as you trace your own watershed to the Chesapeake, and hear how we all play a role in keeping bay water clean.

At 10 a.m. stroll along the stream with the Park Naturalist and discover the park's riparian buffers. These unique ecosystems are zones of trees, shrubs, and other vegetation that run alongside waterways. Discover the amazing ways our native plants protect water quality and biodiversity throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, and learn how you can help protect and restore these crucial ecosystems! This 2-mile hike is located along easy trails. Please bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Hike will begin from the Park Office.

$10/car parking fee.