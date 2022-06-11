Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolutionary War Living History

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Revolutionary War soldiers

June 11, 2022. 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

June 12, 2022. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Historic Area

In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool's Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia. Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of the Revolutionary War as the 2nd Virginia Regiment hosts a military muster to portray the gathering of the local militias. Hear presentations about the war in the Valley, have the opportunity to 'join the ranks,' and stop by the Historic Area outbuildings for military and civilian life demonstrations.

$10/car parking fee.