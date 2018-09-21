Clay Walker, one of the most successful country artists of the past few decades, topped the Billboard Country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You” and followed with his second consecutive #1 hit, “Live Until I Die.”

Clay made a name for himself on the competitive Texas honky tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level. His smooth, evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Walker as the latest Texas export to find national acclaim and a lengthy string of hits followed. He has placed 31 titles on Billboard’s Singles chart including chart toppers “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It,” amassing four platinum-selling albums and two gold albums.

In addition to his busy touring schedule, Clay founded the non-profit, Band Against MS, after overcoming obstacles of the disease. His compassion for men and women in the armed forces led him to co-found Military Warriors Support Foundation and serve the people who serve our country on a personal level.