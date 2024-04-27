Enjoy the sweetest event in the Smokies! Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Classic Cookie’s Annual Cookie Festival in downtown Sevierville at this event featuring all things cookies. With each cookie purchase, a percentage of proceeds will go back to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Sevier County.

Free admission to all guests!

The event includes a cookie recipe baking competition, a classic car cruise-in, a birthday cake art gallery, cookie-themed treats, photo ops, music and more.