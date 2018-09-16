A Civil War Weekend: Day 2

to Google Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00

Coyner Springs Park 2091 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980

Experience a bit of Civil War life with Union and Confederate soldiers, their horses, their cannons, and the folks from back home.

Start the day with a Civil War era-style camp church service. Spend the rest of the day touring the camps, listening to presentations, and watching drills and skills competitions. Participate in the memorial service for a Medal of Honor recipient, and don't miss the 2 pm battle scenario.

Authors, vintage photographer, food vendors and Civil War goods on-site as well.

Camps open: SUN 9am-4pm

One-Day Pass $5

Tickets available online or at the gate.

Children under 12 are FREE!

Info
Coyner Springs Park 2091 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
540-949-5259
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - A Civil War Weekend: Day 2 - 2018-09-16 09:00:00