A Civil War Weekend: Day 2
Coyner Springs Park 2091 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980
Experience a bit of Civil War life with Union and Confederate soldiers, their horses, their cannons, and the folks from back home.
Start the day with a Civil War era-style camp church service. Spend the rest of the day touring the camps, listening to presentations, and watching drills and skills competitions. Participate in the memorial service for a Medal of Honor recipient, and don't miss the 2 pm battle scenario.
Authors, vintage photographer, food vendors and Civil War goods on-site as well.
Camps open: SUN 9am-4pm
One-Day Pass $5
Tickets available online or at the gate.
Children under 12 are FREE!