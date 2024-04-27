Discover one of the lesser known sites of the Civil War, Buchanan, Virginia. Take part in, or, just visit during Buchanan's Civil War History Weekend scheduled for April 27 and 28, 2024.

Saturday, April 27, 2024

8:00 am – 10:00 am Breakfast at the historic Wilson Warehouse at 421 Lowe Street The Buchanan Town Improvement Society will be offering breakfast for $7. The breakfast is open to re-enactors as well as the public.

10:00am – OPENING CEREMONY – Join us at the large Flag Pole on the Buchanan Town Park for the official opening of the weekend’s activities.

10:00 a.m. Camps Open on Town Park

10:00am – 5:00pm – Interpretive Displays throughout Town. Learn about period clothing, lifestyles, food and more.

11:00 a.m. Officers Meeting at the Large Picnic Pavilion on the Town Park for ALL Officers.

Skits & Main Street Skirmishes will be posted at a later date closer to the event.

2:00pm Hunter’s Raid The Battle For Lynchburg in the Buchanan Theatre

4:00p.m. Battle of Buchanan on Town Park – Following the Battle, visitors are welcome to a Meet and Greet of Soldiers on the Battlefield, a perfect time for photos.

6:00 pm Dinner by Reservation for re-enactors who preregistered and received their Meal Ticket

8:00p.m. Bonfire & Camp Dance on Town Park open to the public

Sunday, April 28, 2024

8:00 am – 10:00 am Breakfast at the historic Wilson Warehouse at 421 Lowe Street This breakfast is open to re-enactors as well as the public.

10:00 a.m. Church Service at Picnic Pavilion on Town Park open to the public

1:30p.m. Battle of Buchanan on Town Park

Camps close following Battle of Buchanan

Pet Policy – Visitors are requested to leave their pets at home during the Buchanan Civil War History Weekend. The crowded events create an environment that is not conducive to our four legged friends. The safety of both you and your pet is important to us and we ask that all event participants as well as visitors adhere to this policy. (Certified Service Dogs are allowed)

Dining – Buchanan has several restaurants to welcome you should you wish to explore the community and dine with them. Each offers a unique menu featuring a variety of foods and price levels. We encourage you and your family to explore the community while you are here.

Accommodations – Buchanan has several options for accommodations should you and your guests wish to stay. We encourage you and your family to explore the community while you are here.