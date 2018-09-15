A Civil War Dance Social

Come out and enjoy an evening of good old fashioned fun! Come alone or bring your partner and dance the night away to music from a bygone era. Learn as you go: no prior experience needed. Come dressed the part or just come as you are. Just come and have fun!

Dances will be called by Tom and Leslie Mack of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Era Dancers. Some of the dances will be the Virginia Reel, various polkas and waltzes, and more.

Buy tickets online or at the gate. Visit www.waynesboroatwar.com for links to ticket sales.

ONLY $5 per person, and children under 12 are FREE!

Free Parking, too.