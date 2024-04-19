Celebrate Hendersonville’s wine & cider scene!

April 19-21, 2024

Tantalize your taste buds in the vineyards and orchards of the Blue Ridge Mountains during this weekend celebration of Hendersonville’s wine and cider scene.

The 2024 edition of Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend takes place April 19-21, when several local wineries and cideries partner for a signature weekend of cider, wine and food. Artisan hard cider and award-winning wines are showcased with a full schedule of tastings, tours, new releases, picnics, pairing dinners, live music, orchard hikes, vineyard yoga and more.

A dozen venues participate in this weekend that coincides with apple blossom season in Henderson County, the top apple-producing county in the state and regularly among the top 20 nationwide.

It is also a time when the first buds begin to emerge on the vines in NC’s newest wine country, the Crest of the Blue Ridge American Viticultural Area (AVA). Hendersonville’s wineries produce classic wines from European vinifera grapes and French-American hybrids, as well as sweeter wines crafted from native grapes.