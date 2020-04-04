Chuck Wagon Cookoff

Kick up your heels and get ready for Saddle Up! Cowboy culture is a big part of the history in Tennessee. This annual event gives visitors and locals the chance to experience what life would have been like during the Wild West era in Pigeon Forge. Pigeon Forge invites Western lifestyle enthusiasts, foodies and those in search of a hearty meal to the new Chuck Wagon Cook Off competition. Chuck wagons will gather at Clabough’s Campground for this one-of-a-kind outdoor cooking event. Chuck wagon cooks rely on simple ingredients to guide their menus and fire to power their ovens.