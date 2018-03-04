CHUCK WAGON COOKOFF COMPETITION

Pigeon Forge invites Western lifestyle enthusiasts, foodies and those in search of a hearty meal to the new Chuck Wagon Cook Off competition.

“Great food and the chance to observe and interact with our chuck wagon cooks makes our Pigeon Forge Chuck Wagon Cookoff not only unique but educational,” said Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey. “Whether you’re in search of a delicious meal or want to learn more about the American West, the cookoff lets you get up-close and experience something extraordinary.”

Chuck wagons will gather at Clabough’s Campground (405 Wears Valley Road) for this one-of-a-kind outdoor cooking event. Long before today’s food truck craze treated foodies to impromptu kitchens on wheels, early American chuck wagons fed hungry cowboys on the open prairies during cattle drives. Chuck wagon cooks, or cookies, as they are known, rely on simple ingredients to guide their menus and fire to power their ovens.

Chuck wagon cook-offs aid in the preservation of cattle drive trail days as well as ensuring the authentic reproduction of the mobile kitchens. The competition includes cash prizes for most authentic wagon and awards in various food categories, including meat, potatoes, bread, beans and dessert. All food items must be prepared onsite and using ingredients provided to the cooking teams. Condiments may be used at the cook’s discretion. Prohibited ingredients are announced prior to the competition.