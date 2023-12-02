Christmas Parade at Night

× Expand Visit Hendersonville NC

The annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade sets the tone for the holiday season. Local organizations and businesses participate in this festive event, which is capped off by a visit from the big man in red himself, Santa Claus! For the first time, enjoy the parade in the evening, festively lit up in holiday spirit with Christmas lights.

Come to Main Street Hendersonville to enjoy the floats and marching bands, and get in on the holiday cheer. This event is hosted by the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association. (Additional info coming soon!)