Christmas Made in the South
to
Dalton Convention Center 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton, Georgia 30720
Dalton Convention Center
As Christmas time approaches what better way to get ready for the holiday season than to stroll the aisles for treasures at this year's award winning 1st annual Christmas Made in the South! This nationally acclaimed event is a fantastic way to ease into your holiday shopping and find that special holiday gift for that "hard to shop for" friend.
Christmas Made in the South is focused on keeping the world of fine arts and crafts vibrant. Exhibitors will be there all three days demonstrating and selling their handcrafted works, Santa's elves hard at work. Speaking of SANTA he will be here too so bring your gift list!
This is an event like no other. Amazing makers, outstanding art, unique gourmet food, and diverse entertainment to whet and satisfy every demanding appetite. Handmade, one-of-a-kind designs populate the booths that fill the festival: silk wearables to fabric bags, dichroic glass jewelry to close-up photography of nature's funniest and fiercest creatures all await and more!
Nov. 10, 11 & 12, 2023
- Fri. 10-6
- Sat. 10-6
- Sun. 11-5
One admission good for all 3 days with hand stamp!
- Adults - $9.00 at the door
- Children 12 & under - Free