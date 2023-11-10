× Expand Dalton Convention Center

As Christmas time approaches what better way to get ready for the holiday season than to stroll the aisles for treasures at this year's award winning 1st annual Christmas Made in the South! This nationally acclaimed event is a fantastic way to ease into your holiday shopping and find that special holiday gift for that "hard to shop for" friend.

Christmas Made in the South is focused on keeping the world of fine arts and crafts vibrant. Exhibitors will be there all three days demonstrating and selling their handcrafted works, Santa's elves hard at work. Speaking of SANTA he will be here too so bring your gift list!

This is an event like no other. Amazing makers, outstanding art, unique gourmet food, and diverse entertainment to whet and satisfy every demanding appetite. Handmade, one-of-a-kind designs populate the booths that fill the festival: silk wearables to fabric bags, dichroic glass jewelry to close-up photography of nature's funniest and fiercest creatures all await and more!

Nov. 10, 11 & 12, 2023

Fri. 10-6

Sat. 10-6

Sun. 11-5

Dalton Convention Center

2211 Tony Ingle Parkway

Dalton, GA 30720

One admission good for all 3 days with hand stamp!