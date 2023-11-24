Christmas in the Park

Schedule for Friday, November 24, 2023: (Subject to change)

12:00 – 3:00 pm: Meet Santa for photos

1:30 – 3:30 pm: Carnival Games in Memorial Park

2:00 – 5:00 pm & 5:40 – 7:00 pm Hayrides

2:30 – 6:30 pm: Live Music

Approximately 5:30 pm: Lighting of the Town

All events take place in Memorial Park, right on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

PARKING:

Free Parking is available on Maple Street and in the parking decks by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and the American Legion, both on Wallingford Street. All three public lots are just one short block off Main Street. More parking is available at Davant Field on Clark Street, connected to downtown via a walking path through Broyhill Park.

The parking lot at Blowing Rock School on Morris Street is available for public parking on weekends, and school groups often fundraise by charging a small fee for parking. The Rumple Church lot on Wallingford Street is often a paid option on event weekends as well, and funds benefit the church and its programs.

Don’t miss the parade on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10am!

The Christmas Parade on Main Street is a holiday tradition. It’s filled to the brim with holiday cheer and Christmas spirit with fun costumes, floats, animals, and more.

*PLEASE NOTE: The Parade time is 10am. In addition, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before, to just after the parade on November 26. No parking on Main Street for the parade will ensure better visibility and safety. To make parking easy on parade day, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 5:00 pm.

For more information, contact Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation at 828-295-5222.

The local Choose & Cut Christmas Tree season gets underway during the Thanksgiving weekend, so make time to go get your family tree at a local farm- you pick it, they’ll cut and bale the fresh tree for you to take home!