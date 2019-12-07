Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade
Cleveland, GA Cleveland Courthouse Square, Cleveland, Georgia 30528
Pictures & Visits with Santa, Holiday Market on the Cleveland Courthouse Square, including Merry Merchants Open Houses, Food, Fun & Musical Performances in Freedom Park, Luminaria lighting in Freedom Park, Community Christmas Tree lighting in Freedom Park, Lighted Christmas Parade – Downtown Cleveland
