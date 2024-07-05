Christmas In July Festival in West Jefferson, NC is a popular event with warm summer nights, cool mountain breeze, and non-stop entertainment. Now in its 35th year, the festival celebrates the Christmas tree industry and mountain heritage with arts, crafts, and local entertainers. The festival has been recognized as the "Finest Festival" by Carolina Country magazine and is organized by a dedicated team of unpaid volunteers who prioritize a fun, safe, and family-friendly experience for the community and visitors to Ashe County.