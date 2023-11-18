Christmas in Dawsonville
to
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
×
Destination Dawsonville
Celebrate Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville on a new date! This year the Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market and free festivities will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023!
Christmas Parade | 4pm
"You Snap" Photos with Santa | After parade - 7:30pm
Tree Lighting | 6pm
Jingle Market | 2pm - 8pm
Info
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family