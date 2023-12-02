× Expand VMCW Christmas on the Farm

Join us at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War as we celebrate the holiday season at the museum, battlefield, and Bushong Farm! Explore the museum and make take home crafts, enjoy festive treats, and see a special Christmas film. Take a step back into 1859 and visit the Bushong family as they cook, sing, and tell stories in anticipation of a special Christmas visitor. Stop by the military camp and see how soldiers celebrated Christmas far from home in 1864.

Event tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Dec. 2, 2023 and can be purchased at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War. Event prices are $10 per adult (ages 13 and older) $6 per youth (ages 6-12), Children 5 and under are free, $5 for New Market residents (ages 6+) with proof of residency. Bring two non-perishable canned food items to benefit our local food pantry to receive $1 off of your ticket price.