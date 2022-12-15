CHRISTMAS WITH THE EMBERS featuring CRAIG WOOLARD
The Historic Earle Theatre 142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Christmas with The Embers
The Embers - Heart and Soul, Rhythm and Blues, Feel Good Music. Regularly boasting an average of 225 shows per year, with numerous shows in Mount Airy including their annual Christmas show – perfect to get you in the mood for the holiday season!
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family