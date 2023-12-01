Christmas Candlelight Tours

Join us on December 1st and 2nd from 6:30pm - 8:30pm for a special holiday tradition! At this annual event, enjoy a tour of Historic Ramsey House, decorated with fresh greenery and candles. Take a step back in history and learn all about Christmas traditions of the early 1800's. Before and after your tour, relax around a warm bonfire, swapping stories, munching on s'mores and sipping on hot drinks.

Make sure you stop by our blacksmith forge to watch a demonstration, and learn about this time honored tradition! On Friday, The Tennesseans For Living History will be setting up camp on the Ramsey grounds. These living historians offer a breadth of unique information about early TN history, as well as a few exciting demonstrations. Reenactors in period dress will greet tours every 15 minutes.